India reports 27,553 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Omicron tally rises to 1,525

India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 460 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117 and Kerala 109.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's Covid tally rose to 3,48,89,132 with 27,553 fresh cases, while the active cases have increased to 1,22,801, according to the data updated.

The death toll has climbed to 4,81,770 with 284 more fatalities, the data showed.

The active cases have increased to 1,22,801 comprising 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 18,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.35 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,84,561, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.44 crore.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 09:43 AM IST