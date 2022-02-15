India reports 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, 347 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 27,409 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the 24-hour period, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

New COVID-19 cases in India were recorded below 30,000 after around 44 days, taking the virus tally to 4,26,92,943, while the active cases dipped to 4,23,127, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded less than one lakh for nine consecuitive days. The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.82 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 55,755 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.23 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 3.63 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease has surged to 4,17,60,458. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 173.42 crore.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:19 AM IST