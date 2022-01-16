India reports 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 7,743

India recorded 2,71,202 fresh COVID-19 cases and 314 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The fresh infections are 2,369 more than yesterday.

The country saw 1,702 new cases of Omicron variant, the highest in a single day so far. A total of 7,743 Omicron cases has been detected so far, an increase of 28.17 per cent since yesterday, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With 314 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,86,066. The case fatality rate was 1.31 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was 16.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 13.69 per cent.

Active cases have increased to 15,50,377, the highest in 225 days, and comprise 4.18 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.51 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Also, 1,38,331 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far has risen to 3,50,85,721.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 156.76 crore.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 09:35 AM IST