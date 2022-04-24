India reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 2,593 new COVID-19 infections and 44 fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

India on Saturday had reported 2,527 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With 2,593 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,57,545, while the active cases increased to 15,873, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,193 with 44 fresh fatalities, the ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 794 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,19,479, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.67 crore.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:18 AM IST