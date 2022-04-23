India reports 2,527 new COVID-19 cases today; active cases rise to 15,079

India reported 2,527 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am Saturday, marginally higher than 2,451 infections recorded a day before, the Union Health Ministry’s data showed.

With 1,656 patients recovering from the infection, 838 active cases have been recorded across the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases of the country now stands at 15,079. As many as 33 deaths were reported Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,22,149.

Delhi reported 1,042 fresh Covid cases yesterday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent. Two more people also died due to the infection yesterday, official data said on Friday.

A total of 35,636 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Friday, taking the total precaution doses given in this age-group to 3,08,380 so far, according to the Union health ministry data.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said yesterday that people must wear mask in public places and that those those found in violation of the rule will be fined Rs. 500. Those travelling in private cars, however, do not need to wear mask.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday cited rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi and said people can continue wearing masks like him voluntarily though the state government had now made it optional.

Reuters reported that COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the US for the second year in a row in 2021, with death rates rising for most age groups, a government study showed on Friday. COVID-19 was the underlying or contributing cause of 460,513 deaths in the US last year, a nearly 20% jump compared to 2020, the study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed.

