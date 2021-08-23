India reports 25,072 COVID-19 cases and 389 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 155 days

India reported 25,072 COVID-19 cases and 389 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry indicates that 44,157 people also recovered from the virus during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in India has now dropped to 3,33,924 - the lowest in 155 days.

At the state level, Kerala continues to lead the numbers, being the only region with an active caseload well above the one lakh mark. The data comes even as officials sound warnings about a third wave of COVID-19 peaking in October. In its recent report to the Prime Minister's Office, the National Institute of Disaster Management, had warned of a peak in October.

