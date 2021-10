India reported 22,431 fresh COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the past 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Thursday morning indicates that 24,602 people also recovered during this time. With this, the active case tally in the country has now dropped to 2.44 lakh - the lowest in 204 days.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:03 AM IST