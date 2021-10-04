India reports 20,799 new COVID-19 cases; active caseload stands at 2,70,557 - lowest in 199 days

India has reported 20,799 new COVID-19 cases, 26,718 recoveries, and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the data from the Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 2,70,557; lowest in 199 days. The total number of deaths currently stands at 4,48,997.

The recovery rate is currently at 97.87%, the highest it has been since March 2020. With 25,930 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries now stands at 3,30,94,529.

According to the health ministry, the recovery of 26,718 patients in the last 24 hours has taken the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,31,21,247.

Active cases, currently at 0.80%, account for less than 1% of total cases- the lowest since March 2020. The weekly positivity rate of 1.66% is less than 3% for the last 100 days. The daily positivity rate at 1.80% is less than 3% for last 34 days.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,91,676 tests were conducted on October 3. A total number of 57.42 crore tests have been conducted so far.

The country has administered 90,79,32,861 crore Covid vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:01 AM IST