India reports 20,557 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths in last 24 hours

The number of Covid-19 instances in India has increased to 4,39,59,321 with 20,557 new cases recorded in a single day, and the number of active cases of the infection has increased to 1,46,322, the Union health ministry stated on Thursday.

44 more fatalities were recorded throughout the nation during the same period, bringing the total death toll to 5,26,212.

According to the data, there were 1,46,322 active cases in the nation. Active cases increased by 1,296 over the past day.

In the past 24 hours, India administered a total of 40,69,241 doses, bringing the overall number of doses administered to 2,03,21,82,347.

In the previous 24 hours, 3,96,783 samples in total were evaluated.

The top five states with the most instances reported are Maharashtra (2,138), Kerala (2,130), Tamil Nadu (1,803 cases), Karnataka (1,624 cases), and West Bengal (1,273 cases).

With Maharashtra alone accounting for 10.4% of the new cases, these five states account for 43.62 percent of all new cases.