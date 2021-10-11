e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:45 AM IST

India reports 18,132 COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 209 days

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

India reported 18,132 fresh COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is incidentally the lowest single day caseload reported in 215 days. Data from the Health Ministry on Monday indicated that 21,563 people also recovered from the virus over the last day. With this, the country's active case tally has now dropped to 2.27 lakh - the lowest in 209 days.

Meanwhile India's COVID-19 vaccination tally continues to rise, inching increasingly closer to the one billion mark. As of Monday morning, 95.19 crore doses have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:45 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal