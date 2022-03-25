India reports 1,685 new COVID-19 infections, active cases dip to 21,530

India logged 1,685 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health informed on Friday.

With 1,685 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's total tally of infections has climbed to 4,30,16,372, while the count of active cases has declined to 21,530, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,16,755 with 83 daily fatalities being reported, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

The tally of active cases now comprises 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 897 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.33 per cent, according to the ministry.

A total of 6,91,425 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in a span of 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 78.56 crore tests for the disease.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,24,78,087, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 182.55 crore.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:14 AM IST