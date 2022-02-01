India reports 1,67,059 new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate drops from 15.7% to 11.6%

India reported 1,67,059 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. With this, the daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 11.69 per cent.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:03 AM IST