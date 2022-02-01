e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,67,059 new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate drops from 15.7% to 11.6%

FPJ Web Desk
India reported 1,67,059 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. With this, the daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 11.69 per cent.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:03 AM IST
