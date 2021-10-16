India reports 15,981 COVID-19 cases, 166 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to 2.01 lakh

India reported 15,981 fresh COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Saturday morning indicates that 17,861 people also recovered during this time. With this, the active case tally has dropped to 2.01 lakh - the lowest in 218 days.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:12 AM IST