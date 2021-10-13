e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:03 AM IST

India reports 15,823 COVID-19 cases, 226 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 214 days

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pexels |

Photo: Pexels |

India on Wednesday morning reported 15,823 fresh COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths. Data from the Health Ministry also indicated that 22,844 people had recovered during the past 24 hours. With this, the active case tally in the country has now dropped to 2.07 lakh - the lowest in 214 days

Further details awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:03 AM IST
