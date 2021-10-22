India reports 15,786 COVID-19 cases and 231 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 232 days

India reported 15,786 fresh COVID-19 cases and 231 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the health Ministry on Friday morning indicates that 18,641 people also recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 1.75 lakh - the lowest in 232 days.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:55 AM IST