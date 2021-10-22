e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

15,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:55 AM IST

India reports 15,786 COVID-19 cases and 231 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 232 days

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay |

Photo: Pixabay |

Advertisement

India reported 15,786 fresh COVID-19 cases and 231 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the health Ministry on Friday morning indicates that 18,641 people also recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 1.75 lakh - the lowest in 232 days.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:55 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal