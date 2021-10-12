India reports 14,313 COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 212 days

India reported 14,313 fresh COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning indicates that 26,579 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 2.14 lakh - the lowest in 212 days.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:57 AM IST