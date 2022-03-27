India reports 1,421 new COVID-19 infections, active cases dip to 16,187

India's daily COVID-19 infections witnessed a dip since yesterday with 1,421 new cases being recorded on Sunday.

With 1,421 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,19,453, while the active cases dipped to 16,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,004 with 149 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 554 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.27 per cent, according to the ministry.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,20,251 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.69 crore cumulative tests.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,82,262, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 183.20 crore.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:17 AM IST