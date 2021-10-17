India reports 14,146 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily rise in nearly seven months

India recorded 14,146 fresh COVID-19 infections in a day, lowest in 229 days, taking the cumulative cases to 3,40,67,719 while the death toll climbed to 4,52,124 with 144 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Sunday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has declined to 1,95,846, the lowest in 220 days. The national recovery rate was at 98.10 per cent, the Union Health Ministry's data showed.

Active cases account for 0.57 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 48 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.42 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 114 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,19,749, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

A total of 11,00,123 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,09,35,381.

Over 97.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 10:10 AM IST