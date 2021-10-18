e-Paper Get App

India reports 13,596 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; lowest in 230 days
Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:14 AM IST

India reports 13,596 COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 221 days

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay |

India reported 13,596 fresh COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths in the last 24 hours - the lowest single day tally in 230 days. Data from the Health Ministry on Monday morning also indicates that 19,582 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 1.89 lakh - the lowest in 221 days.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:14 AM IST
