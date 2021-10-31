India reports 12,830 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deaths in last 24 hours

With 12,830 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,73,300, while the active cases declined to 1,59,272, the lowest in 247 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,58,186 with 446 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 23 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 126 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 2,283 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.13 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 27 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 37 days, according to the health ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 106.14 crore.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 60.83 crore (60,83,19,915) COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. Of these, 11,35,142 samples were tested on Saturday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 10:06 AM IST