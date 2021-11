India reported 12,885 new COVID-19 cases, 15,054 recoveries and 461 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India reports 12,885 new #COVID19 cases, 15,054 recoveries and 461 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total vaccination 1,07,63,14,440 (30,90,920 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/B6zvN70AlV

More details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)