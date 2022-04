India reported 1,150 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The active caseload in the country stands at 11,558 which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

The death toll reached 5,21,751 with four more fatalities, the ministry data stated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 09:05 AM IST