India registered as many as 11,499 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent and 255 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:31 AM IST