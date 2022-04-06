India reports 1,086 new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 1,086 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With 1,086 new coronavirus infections reported in a single day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,30,925 while the active cases dipped to 11,871, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,487 with 71 fresh fatalities, the ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 183 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.22 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,97,567, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.04 crore.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:18 AM IST