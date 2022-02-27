India reports 10,273 new COVID-19 cases, 243 deaths in last 24 hours

India registered as many as 10,273 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 1 per cent and 243 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.



With 10,273 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,16,117, while the active cases further declined to 1,11,472 according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:20 AM IST