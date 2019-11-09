India rejects Pakistan's statement on Ayodhya verdict

"While Pakistan's lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable," Kumar added.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement earlier today, saying that the Indian Supreme Court has "failed to uphold the demands of justice", with its decision pointing out that it is unable to protect the interest of Indian minorities.

"We have noted with deep concern the decision of the Indian Supreme Court regarding the historic Babri Masjid. The decision has, once again, failed to uphold the demands of justice. As the United Nations recently noted that Indian Supreme Court's response to human rights petitions in the context of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was slow, this decision points out that when it acts, it is unable to protect the interests of India's minorities," the statement read.

The Supreme Court today directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to the Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a bunch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.