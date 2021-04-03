India records whopping 89,129 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active case tally crosses 6.5 lakh

India's COVID-19 case tally continues to rise, with more than 89 thousand cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. As per Health Ministry data, this brings the total number of active cases in the country to 6,58,909. At the same time, the death toll has now risen to 1,64,110.

India reported 89,129 new cases, 44,202 discharges, and 714 deaths. Maharashtra continues to lead the list of states.

As cases continue to rise, many states have implemented restrictions such as the demarcation of containment zones, night curfews or localised lockdowns. Authorities warn that additional steps can follow.