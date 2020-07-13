India records spike of 28,701 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 8,78,254

With a record single-day spike of 28,701 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally rose to 8,78,254, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,471, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.
