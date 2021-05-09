India records single-day spike of 4.03 lakh COVID-19 cases, 4,092 deaths

India reported 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of cases to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. With this, the country has recorded over 4 lakh daily cases for the fourth consecutive day.

As many as 4,092 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,42,362.

Registering a steady increase, active cases have reached 37,36,648 which comprise 16.76 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 82.15 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,83,17,404, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

A total of 30,22,75,471 samples had been tested up to May 8, of which, 18,65,428 were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.