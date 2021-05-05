India records over 3.82 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,780 deaths

India recorded a single-day rise of 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,06,65,148, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 3,57,229 cases yesterday.

As many as 3,780 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,26,188.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,69,51,731, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 3 of which 15,41,299 samples were tested on Tuesday.