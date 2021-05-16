India records over 3.11 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4,077 deaths in last 24 hours

India in a day recorded 3,11,170 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,46,84,077, while 4,077 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,70,284, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458 and comprise 14.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.25 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 2,07,95,335, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.09 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested in the country till May 15, out of which, 18,32,950 samples were tested yesterday.