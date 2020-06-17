India records over 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, total number of cases cross 3.54 lakh

India witnessed the highest number of fatalities due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in last 24 hours, with 2,003 people losing their lives to the pandemic and registered a spike of almost 11,000 cases taking the total tally to 3.54 lakh, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, at least 10,974 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,54,065 cases -- the sixth consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases. A total of 11,903 people have succumbed to the deadly disease since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.

For the ninth consecutive day, the number of recoveries (1,86,934) remained higher than the active ones (1,55,226). The recovery rate of India has also crossed the 50 per cent mark. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark -- 1,13,445 cases, including 5,537 deaths. Maharashtra alone reported 1,409 deaths in last 24 hours with 2701 fresh cases of Covid-19.