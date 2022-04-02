India records hottest March since 1901

India recorded its hottest March in 122 years with the maximum temperature reaching 1.86°C above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said that the monthly average for March 2022 stands at 33.1 degrees Celsius, breaking the all-time record of 33.09 degrees Celsius of 2010.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted heatwave conditions in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next five days.

It predicted heatwave conditions over Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Vidarbha (Maharashtra), Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand on Friday and Saturday (1 April and 2 April).

"Isolated heat wave conditions over Telangana on Saturday and Sunday (2 April and 3 April) and over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra today (1 April 2022)," it said.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 02:07 PM IST