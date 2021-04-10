India records highest ever single day COVID-19 case surge; active caseload breaches 10-lakh mark

India on Saturday recorded it's highest ever single day spike in COVID-19 cases, with more than 1.45 lakh people testing postive. With this, the active case tally has once again crossed the 10-lakh mark - the first time in more than six months. This is the fourth consecutive day that India has registered a single day case rise of more than one lakh.

Registering a steady increase for the 31st day in a row, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country has now up to 10,46,631, even as the recovery rate dropped further to 90.80%. The death toll rose by 794 over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities due to the viral disease 1,68,436.

Maharashtra continues to lead as the state with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, accounting for a little more than half the total active cases in India. While several states continue to be badly affected, recording thousands of cases on a daily basis, Chhattisgarh appears to have surged into second place, by volume of active cases, followed by Karnataka. As the cases continue to rise, several states have announced curbs and restrictions.

In the meantime, a total of 9,78,71,045 vaccine doses have been administered in the country as of Friday night. Earlier this month, the vaccination drive had been expanded to include all individuals above the age of 45. Controversies however continue to rage, from many political leaders calling for an expansion to include all individuals above the age of 18 to several centres in states such as Maharashtra running out of vaccines.