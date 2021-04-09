India records highest-ever daily spike of over 1.31 lakh new cases, active cases near 10 lakh-mark

Fresh COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in India on Friday, surpassing the 1.31 lakh mark in a single day.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The death toll due to the disease in the country increased to 1,67,642, with 780 new fatalities being reported in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the count of active cases has gone up to 9,79,608, which is 7.50 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate has dropped to 91.22 per cent, it stated.

As many as 61,899 people discharged/recovered from the disease during the same period. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.28 per cent, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 25,40,41,584 samples have been tested up to April 8 with 13,64,205 samples being tested on Thursday.

https://twitter.com/ICMRDELHI/status/1380374635347243010?s=20

As many as 9,43,34,262 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the country so far.

Total cases: 1,30,60,542

Total recoveries: 1,19,13,292

Active cases: 9,79,608

Death toll: 1,67,642

Total vaccination: 9,43,34,262