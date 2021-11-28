India records 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths in last 24 hours

India saw a single-day rise of 8,774 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,72,523, while the active cases have declined to 1,05,691, the lowest in 543 days, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,68,554 with 621 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases have declined to 1,05,691 comprising 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.80 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 55 days.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.85 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 14 days, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,98,278, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 121.94 crore.

The Union Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 09:43 AM IST