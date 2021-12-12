India records 7,774 new COVID-19 cases, 306 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 7,774 fresh COVID-19 cases and 306 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the number of active cases declined to 92,281, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With 7,774 people testing positive for the coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,46,90,510, while the death toll mounted to 4,75,434 with the addition of 306 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases has decreased to 92,281, comprising 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest in 560 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March last year, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.65 per cent and it has been less than two per cent for the last 69 days. The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 0.70 per cent and it has been below one per cent for the last 28 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,22,795, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 132.93 crore.

The ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths have occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

