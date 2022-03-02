India records 7,554 new COVID-19 cases, 223 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Wednesday reported 7,554 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India logged 7,554 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,38,599, while the active cases dipped to 85,680, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,14,246 with 223 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 24 consecutive days.

The active cases comprises 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 6,792 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:40 AM IST