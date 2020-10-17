India records 62,212 new COVID-19 cases; check out state-wise active case tally as of October 17

India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with the country clocking in a spike of 62,212 fresh cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. As of 8 am on Saturday, Health Ministry data indicates that the total case tally has crossed the 7.43 million mark. However, a vast majority of these include those who have recovered.
As of October 17 morning, India has recorded 74,32,681 COVID-19 cases, with 1,12,998 people passing away from the same. At present there are 7,95,087 active cases in the country. The number of active cases however has dropped significantly, with the Health Ministry tweeting on Saturday that it had fallen below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in 1.5 months.
Globally, India ranks second by sheer volume of cases. The US continues to lead the list with over 8 million cases as of Saturday.
With 1,90,192 people in the state combating the virus at present, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of active cases in India. This is followed by Karnataka which has 1,12,446 active cases.
Take a look at the full list:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 185
Andhra Pradesh - 38,979
Arunachal Pradesh - 3,068
Assam - 28,631
Bihar - 10,884
Chandigarh - 974
Chhattisgarh - 27,693
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 66
Delhi - 22,814
Goa - 3,950
Gujarat - 14,683
Haryana - 10,441
Himachal Pradesh - 2,642
Jammu and Kashmir - 8,909
Jharkhand - 6543
Karnataka - 1,12,446
Kerala - 95101
Ladakh - 915
Madhya Pradesh -13,928
Maharashtra - 1,90,192
Manipur - 3,361
Meghalaya - 2,493
Mizoram - 112
Nagaland - 1,471
Odisha - 21,660
Puducherry - 4,524
Punjab - 6,592
Rajasthan - 21,381
Sikkim - 295
Tamil Nadu - 40,959
Telengana - 22,774
Tripura - 2,966
Uttarakhand - 5,692
Uttar Pradesh - 35,263
West Bengal - 32,500