India records 62,212 new COVID-19 cases; check out state-wise active case tally as of October 17

India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with the country clocking in a spike of 62,212 fresh cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. As of 8 am on Saturday, Health Ministry data indicates that the total case tally has crossed the 7.43 million mark. However, a vast majority of these include those who have recovered.

As of October 17 morning, India has recorded 74,32,681 COVID-19 cases, with 1,12,998 people passing away from the same. At present there are 7,95,087 active cases in the country. The number of active cases however has dropped significantly, with the Health Ministry tweeting on Saturday that it had fallen below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in 1.5 months.

Globally, India ranks second by sheer volume of cases. The US continues to lead the list with over 8 million cases as of Saturday.