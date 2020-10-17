India

India records 62,212 new COVID-19 cases; check out state-wise active case tally as of October 17

By FPJ Web Desk

India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with the country clocking in a spike of 62,212 fresh cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. As of 8 am on Saturday, Health Ministry data indicates that the total case tally has crossed the 7.43 million mark. However, a vast majority of these include those who have recovered.

As of October 17 morning, India has recorded 74,32,681 COVID-19 cases, with 1,12,998 people passing away from the same. At present there are 7,95,087 active cases in the country. The number of active cases however has dropped significantly, with the Health Ministry tweeting on Saturday that it had fallen below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in 1.5 months.

Globally, India ranks second by sheer volume of cases. The US continues to lead the list with over 8 million cases as of Saturday.

With 1,90,192 people in the state combating the virus at present, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of active cases in India. This is followed by Karnataka which has 1,12,446 active cases.

Take a look at the full list:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 185

Andhra Pradesh - 38,979

Arunachal Pradesh - 3,068

Assam - 28,631

Bihar - 10,884

Chandigarh - 974

Chhattisgarh - 27,693

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 66

Delhi - 22,814

Goa - 3,950

Gujarat - 14,683

Haryana - 10,441

Himachal Pradesh - 2,642

Jammu and Kashmir - 8,909

Jharkhand - 6543

Karnataka - 1,12,446

Kerala - 95101

Ladakh - 915

Madhya Pradesh -13,928

Maharashtra - 1,90,192

Manipur - 3,361

Meghalaya - 2,493

Mizoram - 112

Nagaland - 1,471

Odisha - 21,660

Puducherry - 4,524

Punjab - 6,592

Rajasthan - 21,381

Sikkim - 295

Tamil Nadu - 40,959

Telengana - 22,774

Tripura - 2,966

Uttarakhand - 5,692

Uttar Pradesh - 35,263

West Bengal - 32,500

