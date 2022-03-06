India records 5,476 new COVID-19 cases, 158 deaths in last 24 hours

India is continuing with a declining trend of COVID-19 cases, with 5,476 fresh cases reported across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

With 5,476 people testing positive for the infection in a day, India's COVID-19 case tally now stands at 4,29,62,953 and that of active cases at 59,442, showed the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll from the pandemic has climbed to 5,15,036 with 158 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The count of daily COVID-19 cases has remained below one lakh for 28 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.66 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.77 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,23,88,475, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.83 crore.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

