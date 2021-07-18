India records 41,157 fresh COVID-19 cases, 518 deaths

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,02,69,796, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 44,39,58,663 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to July 17, and out of these, 19,36,709 samples were tested yesterday.

The total vaccine doses administered has reached 40.49 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.