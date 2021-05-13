India records 3.62 lakh COVID-19 new cases, 4,120 fresh fatalities in 24 hours

India in the last 24 hours reported 4,120 new fatalities, taking the total death toll to 2,58,317. This comes a day after the country registered a record number of deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,97,34,823 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 30,94,48,585 samples have been tested up to May 12 with 18,64,594 samples being tested on Thursday.

A total of 17,72,14,256 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered so far.