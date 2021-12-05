India records 2,796 deaths as Bihar reconciles data; active caseload at 99,155

India recorded a single-day rise of 2,796 fatalities with Bihar carrying out a reconciliation exercise of its COVID-19 data, pushing the country's death toll to 4,73,326, while 8,895 new infections were reported, according to the Union health ministry data on Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,46,33,255, according to Union health ministry data.

India had recorded a single-day rise of 3,998 fatalities on July 21 after Maharashtra carried out the 14th reconciliation exercise of its COVID-19 data.

As for a high 2,796 fatalities, the Union health ministry said, 2,426 reconciled deaths by Bihar were adjusted in Sunday's database. Kerala also cleared a backlog of 263 deaths. Hence, the nation's death tally is showing a spike.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 161 consecutive days now.

The active cases stand at 99,155, comprising 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 819 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.73 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 62 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.80 per cent. It has remained below 1 per cent for the last 21 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,40,60,774 while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.37 per cent.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 10:23 AM IST