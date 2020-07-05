India records 24,850 new COVID-19 cases, total tally reaches 6,73,165

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day spike of record 24,850 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total tally to 6,73,165 even as over 600 deaths in the last 24 hours increased the country's death toll to 19,268, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed.

As many as 4,09,083 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. India now has 2,44,814 active cases in the country. On the global front, India is 399 cases away from beating Russia to become the world's third worst-hit nation with the coronavirus pandemic. While India has 6,73,165 cases, Russia has 6,73,564 cases. The United States remained the worst-hit country with 28,39,436 cases, followed by Brazil with 15,77,044.