e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia records 2,424 new coronavirus infections, 3 deaths

India records 2,424 new coronavirus infections, 3 deaths

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,814 with 15 fatalities which include 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
India records 2,424 new coronavirus infections, 3 deaths | File photo
Follow us on

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 2,424 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,14,437, while the active cases have declined to 28,079, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,814 with 15 fatalities which include 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 514 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who recuperated from the infection surged to 4,40,57,544, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Read Also
Mumbai updates: Maharashtra sees 480 COVID-19 cases, two deaths, 521 recoveries
article-image

According to the ministry, 218.99 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.

The three new fatalities reported in 24 hours include two from Kerala and one from West Bengal.

Read Also
India adds 2,797 COVID-19 infections, active cases drop below 30K after 122 days
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Educational institutes closed due to heavy rains

Tamil Nadu: Educational institutes closed due to heavy rains

'Gujarat and BJP have unbreakable ties': PM Modi addresses rally in Anand

'Gujarat and BJP have unbreakable ties': PM Modi addresses rally in Anand

SC junks plea seeking details of candidates with criminal background on party website

SC junks plea seeking details of candidates with criminal background on party website

Pakistan-based drug syndicate traced in 200kg heroin seizure in Indian Ocean

Pakistan-based drug syndicate traced in 200kg heroin seizure in Indian Ocean

Subroto Cup: Manipur, Nagaland, Jharkhand and Chandigarh schools enter semi-finals

Subroto Cup: Manipur, Nagaland, Jharkhand and Chandigarh schools enter semi-finals