India records 22,842 new COVID-19 cases, 234 fresh fatalities

India logged 22,842 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,38,13,903, while the active cases declined to 2,70,557, the lowest in 199 days, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,48,817 with 244 fresh fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry's data.

The active cases comprise 0.80 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.87 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

India's total number of active cases at 2,70,557, which is the lowest in 199 days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.80 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 34 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.66 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 100 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,30,94,529, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 90.51 crore.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 09:57 AM IST