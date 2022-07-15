India records 20,038 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths | (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

The Union Health Ministry said that India on Friday, July 15, reported marginal decline in COVID-19 cases with 20,038 cases reported in last 24 hours. India saw 20,139 cases on Thursday.

While the nationwide death toll rose to 5,25,604 after 47 persons died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The active cases at present stands at 1,39, 073 accounting for 0.32 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,994 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,45,350. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also declined to 4.44 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.30 per cent.

A total of 4,50,820 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall tally to more than 86.86 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199.47 crore, achieved via 2,62,39,248 sessions.

Over 3.78 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.