India records 1,829 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload falls to 15,647

New Delhi: India reported 1,829 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry as of 0800 IST today. The daily new cases remained below 2,000 for the second straight day.

Today, new cases rose 16.6% from Tuesday when 1,569 cases were reported.

Active cases fell by 753 in the past 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 15,647. The total number of cases in India since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 43.13 million. With 33 new fatalities, the total number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 524,293.

As many as 2,549 people recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 42.59 mln. In the past 24 hours, India administered 1.50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The cumulative nationwide vaccine coverage is now close to 1.92 billion. Over 1 bln people have received the first dose and 878.23 million have got both the doses, while 31.44 million got the precautionary dose.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:22 AM IST