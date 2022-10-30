e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia records 1,604 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

India records 1,604 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,57,218 Covid-19 tests being conducted

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

New Delhi: The country registered 1,604 new positive Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, released on Sunday. The active caseload currently stands at 18,317.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.63 crore till 7 am on Sunday, according to provisional reports. The country's active caseload currently stands at 18,317, the ministry said, adding that active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent. As many as 2,081 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,41,04,933.

Read Also
India records 2,119 new Covid cases, active case count comes down to at least 25K
article-image

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said over 4.12 crore of first-dose vaccines were administered for the age group of 12-14 years. The ministry also said the vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16 this year. Similarly, the Covid-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022, onwards.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,57,218 Covid-19 tests being conducted. The ministry has stated that India so far conducted over 90.08 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.08 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.02 per cent.

Read Also
India records 1,957 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in a day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on occasion of 60th guru pooja

PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on occasion of 60th guru pooja

13 states, 3 UTs sign MOU with Education Ministry for upgradation to Modi govt scheme

13 states, 3 UTs sign MOU with Education Ministry for upgradation to Modi govt scheme

Ankita Bhandari's 'killer' Pulkit Arya's factory gutted in mysterious fire, video surfaces

Ankita Bhandari's 'killer' Pulkit Arya's factory gutted in mysterious fire, video surfaces

India records 1,604 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

India records 1,604 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Rajasthan: Industrial units under RIPS to get electricity duty exemption

Rajasthan: Industrial units under RIPS to get electricity duty exemption