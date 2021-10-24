India records 15,906 new COVID-19 cases, 561 deaths in last 24 hours

India saw a single-day rise of 15,906 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,75,468, while the active cases have declined to 1,72,594, the lowest in 235 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,54,269 with 561 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 30 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 119 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.51 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.17 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 13,40,158 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,97,71,320.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.23 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,48,605, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 102.10 crore.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 09:51 AM IST